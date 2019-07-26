BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – To tennis and day four of the LG&T Tennis Challenger.

A big day Thursday as players tried to earn their way into the quarterfinal round beginning on Friday.

Starting at Court 1 with Maxime Cressy taking on Sekou Bangoura.

Bangoura got out to an early lead, taking the first set 6-4.

However, Cressy battled back to take the next set 6-2.

That forced a decisive third and final set, which Cressy rallied to win 7-6 in a tiebreaker.

That sends Cressy on to the quarterfinals.

Over on the Bud Koffman Center Court, #4 Dudi Sela, the highest remaining seed, also looked to advance as he took on Collin Altamirano.

Sela found himself in front after taking the first set 6-4.

Altamirano kept fighting though and went back-and-forth with Sela in the second.

But, the four seed clinched his spot in the elite eight with a 7-5 second set win to complete the match sweep.

All quarterfinal action gets underway on Friday beginning at 11:00 AM.