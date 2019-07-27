Day five of the LG&T Tennis Challenger

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Solid turnout as the quarterfinal round in the LG&T Tennis Challenger got underway Friday.

The first mach of the day featured 10 seed Lee Duck-hee of South Korea and 14 seed Joao Menezes of Brazil.

Menezes took the first set 7-5, and then cruised his way into the semifinals with a 6-2 win in the second set to take the match.

Over on Court 1, Australia’s Max Purcell and Japan’s Yuichi Sugita met for a trip to the semifinals.

Much like the other match, this one only needed two sets.

Sugita took the first 6-3 and followed that up with a 6-1 win in the second to move on.

Finally, back at center court, 15th seeded Evgeny Karlovskiy of Russia took on American Maxime Cressy.

After splitting the first two sets, Karlovskiy would win the third in a tiebreaker.

He’ll face Menezes in the semis.

The semifinals take place Saturday with the winners advancing to Sunday’s final. Both are set to begin at 11:00 am.