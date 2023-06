ENDICOTT N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Play has concluded for round one of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

The leaderboard after day one is as follows;

1 – Joe Durant (-8)

T2 – Jason Schultz (-5)

T2 – Ernie Els – (-5)

T4 – Richard Green (-4)

T4 – Harry Rudolph (-4)

T4 – Brett Quigley (-4)

T4 – Ken Duke (-4)

T4 – Darren Clarke (-4)

T4 – Vijay Singh (-4)

T4 – Tim Herron (-4)

T4 – Miguel Angel Jiménez (-4)

T4 – Paul Broadhurst (-4)

T4 – Dicky Pride (-4)