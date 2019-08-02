Davis Love III added to 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open list

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Just two weeks from now, we’ll be right in the heart of Dick’s Sporting Goods Open week.

The field list this year is unprecedented and on Thursday, the tournament added yet another big name to the event.

As crews continued to assemble the stages and seating galleries around the 18th hole at En-Joie, and the public getting their last chance to play the course before it closes this weekend in preparation, Dick’s Open Tournament Director John Karedes shared some exciting news for golf lovers.

The tournament gained yet another World Golf Hall of Famer in Davis Love III.

During his time on the PGA Tour, Love was a two-time captain of the United States team in the Ryder Cup and won the 1997 PGA Championship.

He was inducted into the hall of fame in 2017.

As the player list continues to grow, Karedes knows that word of mouth among players has been a big reason the stars are coming out to play.

“It’s a testament to Anthony Chapman and his staff for the golf course, it’s made a reputation for itself. Tournament-wise, community-wise, these people want to come here. They want to play here. Look, they talk amongst each other in the locker room. I know that there are players that say ‘You can’t miss Endicott, you can’t miss the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Come and play it. We’re so excited to have Davis joining us this year,” he says.

There’s no denying the strength of the competition this year, and Karedes is hopeful that will lead to some exciting play throughout the weekend.

“What we certainly hope for is the cream’s going to rise to the top here. The course is in excellent shape. That’s the one thing that none of us here on the tournament staff have any control over. So, all we can do is root for a great champion on Sunday, August 18,” Karedes said.

Before a champion is crowned on Sunday, first round action in the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open tees off on the morning of Friday August 16 at 9:15 am.