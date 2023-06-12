ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, Union-Endicott’s Dante Bertoni won the New York Boys Golf Individual State championship, making a birdie in a playoff to claim the crown.

On Monday, he was celebrated as Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared June 12th, 2023, as Dante Bertoni day in celebration of the championship.

Bertoni was joined by family and friends for the recognition.

The Junior was happy with the recognition, saying “I wasn’t expecting it, but it feels good.”

The championship was won on a playoff hole, Bertoni spoke about his mindset going into the championship winning playoff.

“I was pretty nervous,” Bertoni said. “But I looked up and saw my friends, so I was like, ‘Ah, I gotta try to win this.'”

Bertoni went on to say it felt good to have his friends there to support him at the celebration.

He will be back to defend his state title again next year.

Congratulations to Dante for winning the state championship!