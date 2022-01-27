BINGHAMTON, NY – After a rough month of December, the Binghamton Black Bears have turned it on in January.

Binghamton has won two-straight and five of their last eight since the calendar flipped.

On Thursday, the Black Bears looked to make it 3-in-a-row as they hit the ice inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Binghamton hosting their fourth-consecutive game as they took on the Danbury Hat Tricks.

First period, Kyle Powell with no resistance finds Tyler Gjurich, who blasts one by Frankie McClendon for the game’s first goal.

Gjurich’s 19th of the season makes it 1-0 Black Bears.

Just over two minutes later, and who else, Nikita Ivashkin with a beauty of a goal.

His league-leading 37th goal and 60th point pads Binghamton’s lead to 2-0.

However, moments later, Danbury would light the lamp.

Initial shot goes wide. But, Cory Anderson collects it at the circle and rifles it home. That made it a 2-1 game.

The Hat Tricks would go on to score the next four goals and take this one, 6-3.

Binghamton wraps up their five-game home stand Friday night when they welcome in the Delaware Thunder for a 7 PM puck drop.