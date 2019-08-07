Daly among fan favorites back for the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – We are now just over a week until first round action tees off in the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

With a field that is sure to provide plenty of fireworks, perhaps there’s no one more capable of doing so than John Daly.

Daly has long been known for his loud attire and personality.

However, he’s backed it up with quality play and having a strong following.

As he prepares for another return to En-Joie, the 1992 B.C. Open champion reflects on why he always comes back to Endicott.

“En-Joie’s always been a special place. For me, beating Mickelson in ’92. That’s always been a special place. It’s a golf course that’s tight, but I’ve always felt like I hit my driver good there. You can always make a lot of birdies and get some confidence. It’s just a good little golf course. You know, with Johnny and the staff there, you know, I go a lot for the course, for the memories of winning the B.C. Open. But, I also go for the concerts too. I mean, some of the great people they’ve had there, and a lot of them I know. It’s just a great week. It’s a tournament that’s just a lot of fun,” he said.

Well, after Daly and the rest of the field wrap up Friday, they can catch Keith Urban as he rocks En-Joie right off the 18th green.

Again, first round action of the Dick’s Open gets going on Friday the 16th.