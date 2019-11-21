Dak Prescott is earn bigger bucks with every start

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Dak Prescott’s breakout season should cost the Dallas Cowboys a ton of money.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Prescott is putting up eye-popping numbers.

Prescott leads the league with 3,221 yards passing and a career-high 8.8 yards per attempt. He’s two touchdowns shy of his career high (23) set in his 2016 rookie season.

He has four games with at least 375 yards passing and two touchdown passes, tied with Joe Montana for the most such games in the first 10 games of a season. Only Peyton Manning had more, six games in 2013.

Jerry Jones may wish he gave Prescott a contract extension before the season because his price is going up with each stellar performance.

Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were drafted 1-2 the same year Prescott was drafted in the fourth round. The Rams gave Goff a four-year, $134 million extension with $110 million guaranteed. The Eagles gave Wentz a four-year, $128 million extension with $108 million in guarantees.

Prescott has proven he deserves more.

Right now, Prescott might be the biggest bargain in sports. He’s making only slightly more than $2 million this season.

Here’s a look inside more numbers entering Week 12:

BIG COMEBACK: The Vikings became the first team since the 2014 Chargers to overcome a 20-point halftime deficit in the regular season, rallying from down 20-0 to beat Denver 27-23 last week. The Chargers trailed the 49ers 35-7 at halftime and won 38-35 in overtime on Dec. 20, 2014.

RUNNING RAVENS: With 2,038 yards rushing through the first 10 games, the Ravens are the first team since the 1978 Patriots to reach 2,000 at this point.

LAMAR’S LEGS: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has at least 60 yards rushing in seven consecutive games, surpassing Michael Vick for the longest such streak. Jackson has 1,483 yards rushing, surpassing Cam Newton (1,447) for the most by a QB in his first two seasons.

MR. EVERYTHING: Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey already has seven career games with at least 10 catches, surpassing Larry Centers (six) and LaDainian Tomlinson (six) for the most ever by a running back. McCaffrey has 12 career games with at least 50 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving, tied with Herschel Walker for the most such games by a player in his first three seasons. McCaffrey has 1,576 scrimmage yards and 14 TDs.

THE WORKHORSE: Rams running back Todd Gurley had a season-high 25 carries against the Bears last week. It was the third time in the past 20 games, including the playoffs, that Gurley had 20 or more carries. He had reached that total in 10 of his first 22 games with coach Sean McVay in charge.

NO RUN ZONE: The Saints haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 36 consecutive games, including playoffs.

CATCHING HISTORY: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is the first player in NFL history with at least 90 receptions in each of his first four seasons. He has 415 in that span. His 94 receptions are the most ever through 10 games.

SACK MAN: Jets safety Jamal Adams has six sacks and is on pace to break Adrian Wilson’s record for most by a defensive back. Wilson had eight for the Cardinals in 2005. Adams had three last week and two in Week 10.

600 CLUB: At 27 years and 164 days old, DeAndre Hopkins became the second-youngest player to reach 600 career receptions, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald (27 years and 110 days old).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL