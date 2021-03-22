‘Cuse knocks off West Virginia 75-72, advances to Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is continuing on their journey to an NCAA championship following a big showing again on Sunday.

The 11th-seeded Orange knocked off 3rd-seeded West Virginia yesterday, 75-72.

After a slow start, Buddy Boeheim went off again, netting a game-high 25 points, with 22 of those coming in the 2nd half.

This puts ‘Cuse back into the Sweet 16 as a double-digit seed for the third time in the last 6 years.

This trip also now marks the 20th time under Jim Boeheim that the Orange have made it to at least the Sweet 16.

After their victory yesterday, Boeheim was able to reflect on that accomplishment.

“This is a pretty good one. No doubt. This is a pretty good one. We’ve had to overcome a lot. It’s been a battle this year. Really proud of this group. We’ve beaten two really, really good teams. I’m really proud of them,” Boeheim says.

Syracuse will now get the 2-seed in the Midwest bracket, Houston.

The Orange and Cougars tip off this Saturday at 9:55 with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line.