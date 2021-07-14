Curve double up Rumble Ponies in opening game of series 6-3

ALTOONA, PA – The Ponies and Curve meeting up in game 1 of their 6 game series.

Ponies in trouble right out of the gate as they trail 2-0 in the 1st.

Bases loaded for Altoona’s Connor Kaiser here and he gets a hold of that one.

Despite the terrible camera operating, the ball definitely leaves the ballpark.

A grand slam for Kaiser, and just like that the Ponies are staring a 6-0 deficit in the face.

They began to try chipping away at that lead in the 4th though.

Luis Carpio with a big time drive out to left.

That’s going to get out and the Ponies are on the board.

Now a 6-1 Curve lead.

Jumping ahead to the 7th inning.

6-2 Altoona. Hayden Senger at the plate, and he drills one to the opposite field.

The ball just keeps carrying and will one hop off the wall.

In to score comes Johneshwy Fargas.

Binghamton now within striking distance as it’s 6-3.

However, that would be as close as they’d get as the Curve hold on to win by that final.