Cuomo allowing limited capacity of fans in stands starting Friday

ALBANY, NY – On Tuesday, Governor Cuomo announced that colleges in the state will be allowed to have fans return to the stands for games in a limited capacity beginning on Friday.

Large-scale venues, those that hold more than 1,500 people indoors or 2,500 people outdoors, are being allowed to host ten percent capacity for indoor venues and twenty percent capacity for outdoor venues.

Those looking to attend must present either a recent negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

As far as Binghamton University athletics go, as of now, they will still not be allowing the general public to attend any of their ongoing sporting events.

A BU athletics department member said that they will be continuing their policy of only allowing registered guests of the student-athletes to attend due to limited space at their outdoor venues.