1  of  45
Closings
Afton Central School District Athens Area Schools Binghamton City Schools Binghamton University Blue Ridge School District Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton Broome County Council of Churches Broome County Meals on Wheels Broome County Seniors Ctr. Broome-Tioga BOCES Catholic Schools of Broome Chenango Valley Schools Cincinnatus Central D.C.M.O BOCES Harrold Campus D.C.M.O. Boces Chenango Campus Deposit Central Schools Discovery Center Family Enrichment Network Broome Family Enrichment Network Headstart-Newark Valley Family Enrichment Network Headstart-Owego Family Enrichment Network Headstart-Waverly Hancock Central Schools Harpursville Schools Ithaca College Johnson City Central Maine - Endwell Schools Meals on Wheels of Western Broome Montrose Area School District Newark Valley Schools Otselic Valley Schools Owego Apalachin School District Oxford Academy Playyard Concepts Inc. Sayre Area Schools Spencer-Van Etten Central School SUNY Broome Tompkins Cortland C.C. Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES Union - Endicott Schools Vestal Central Schools Walton Schools Waverly School District Whitney Point Central Whitney Pt Pre-School Daycare Windsor Central

Court rules fantasy sports contests are illegal gambling

Sports

by: MARY ESCH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Daily fantasy contests like those operated by FanDuel and DraftKings face an uncertain future in New York after an appellate court ruled Thursday that a 2016 law legalizing such games violated a constitutional prohibition on gambling.

The court upheld a lower court’s ruling that the Legislature unlawfully authorized the activity by classifying it as a game of skill, not chance.

“We’re very gratified by the decision,” said attorney Neil Murray, who represents the group that brought the lawsuit. “We think the integrity of the New York state Constitution has been upheld.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law in 2016 that cleared the way for companies like DraftKings and FanDuel to operate and be regulated in New York. The two fantasy sports companies had agreed to suspend their operations in New York earlier that year in a settlement with then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who said their businesses amounted to illegal gambling.

The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law was coordinated by the group Stop Predatory Gambling on behalf of four plaintiffs who had suffered personal or family harm from gambling debts.

“The reason New York state has a constitutional prohibition on commercialized gambling promoted by the state is because it’s a form of consumer financial fraud,” Les Bernal, national director of Stop Predatory Gambling, said Thursday. “This isn’t about people having a Super Bowl office pool. This is about state government cheating and exploiting people, contributing to the huge debt culture in the state.”

A spokesman for Attorney General Letitia James said staff are reviewing the decision and haven’t decided whether it will be appealed to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

“We believe the legislative action authorizing fantasy sports in New York was constitutional and in the best interests of taxpayers and fantasy sports fans,” DraftKings said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now