Coronavirus threat cancels or postpones many sports leagues and conferences

The fallout from the threat of coronavirus spreading has me at a point where I don’t even know where to begin.

Starting Wednesday night, we saw one league or conference after another either postpone or cancel their current seasons and events.

As we take a look at the ever-growing list of enormous names that have wrapped up play for the time being, it’s become a domino effect.

The NBA really set the snowball into motion as they released Wednesday that they would postpone play for the time being.

And as you can see, that has now prompted countless other organizations to follow suit.

The NBA, NHL, and MLS have all announced they are postponing the seasons indefinitely.

Major League Baseball also released that they will be delaying the start of the season.

Those announcements trickle down to minor league programs as well as the AHL and Minor League Baseball also followed in the footsteps of the big leagues.

That means the Binghamton Devils season is currently postponed, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies won’t be getting underway potentially until late April.

Even the Boston Marathon has been postponed, with organizers hoping to run it in September.

You can also see several major college conferences have canceled their postseason tournaments, including the America East, which of course is Binghamton University’s conference affiliation.

And later Thursday, the conference announced all athletic programs are shut down for the rest of the academic year.

So, that means all Bearcats spring sports are now done.

Also, as of Thursday, those cancellations included all NCAA Tournaments for both the winter and spring seasons.

So, for the first time since it’s inception in 1939, there will be no March Madness, which may be the most shocking of all the sports cancellations thus far.

That too will include other major championships including the women’s basketball tournament, the Frozen Four, and the College World Series.

The Women’s Basketball Invitational tournament has also been canceled this year, a tournament that the B.U. women’s team was most likely going to be a part of.

And then there’s the high school athletics level as well.

On Thursday, the NYSPHSAA announced they will be postponing the remaining winter championships, including both boy’s and girl’s basketball.

Section IV still had several teams in the state tournaments, with four set to host games on Sunday at the Floyd L. Maines Arena.

However, those games are no longer scheduled for then.

Although, the hope is that the tournaments can still be played at a later date.

Again, we have to remember that this list only represents what’s going on in the world of sports.

The most important thing is that we all continue to be aware and take care of ourselves.