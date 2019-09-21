Corning runs past Binghamton 48-21

BINGHAMTON – Now, over to Alumni Stadium where the Binghamton Patriots faced their first Double-A division opponent in #18 Corning.

Mid third quarter, 4th down at the Corning 8 for Binghamton.

Cequan Johnson lofts it for Colbie Young, and how about that catch?

Young goes up and brings it down.

Even got both feet in.

That gets the Patriots to within 42-21.

However, in the 4th quarter now, Corning driving and Joe Ott gets the Hawks right on the Binghamton doorstep with that 10 yard run.

Then, Dillon Kennedy pounds his way into the end zone from a yard out.

That would push the Corning lead back to three scores.

The Hawks move to 3-0 with a 48-21 road win over Binghamton.