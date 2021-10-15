Corning Hawks win big over Vestal Golden Bears 42-14

VESTAL, NY – Vestal welcoming in Corning.

Opening kick off, and no one saw this coming!

Vestal going with, and successfully completing, the onside kick.

Michael Sacco makes the recovery for the Bears.

However, very next play.

Grayson Kilpatrick drops back to pass.

And it’s like he was looking for Will Kibler. Kibler comes up with the interception. And a solid return.

Nearly able to keep his feet, and then very nearly fumbled the ball too. But, holds on and Corning takes over.

Ensuing drive, the give is to Logan Booker on the sweep.

Booker gets the edge, dives for the goal line, and he’s in for the game’s opening score.

8-0 Hawks after the conversion.

Next Vestal drive, and Kilpatrick’s pass is tipped and then picked off by Jack Bierman.

Corning gets the ball right back.

And same result. This time, it’s Dylan Fairchild who takes it in for the score.

Hawks off and running early.

Corning would dominate this one as they get the win, 42-14.