ENDICOTT, NY – We have Class Double-A’s #28 Corning paying a visit to Union-Endicott.

1st quarter, Alison DiPietro driving in. Her shot won’t go, but Olivia Guccia in the right place at the right time for the rebound and put back.

Then, DiPietro hands it over to Allison Stank.

She pulls up from the free throw line and sinks the lengthy jumper.

Here, Jaiden Williams bounces back beyond the arc and shows off the range as she buries a three.

However, the Hawks were swarming in this one.

Ball’s moved to Jenna DiNardo on the far wing, and nothing but net there.

Ball’s worked around, and how about from up top now? DiNardo with another one from deep.

In the end, Corning cruises to a big 62-40 win.