Corning Hawks unload offense on Owego Indians, win handily 20-4

OWEGO, NY – First game of the day featured the Owego Indians playing host to the Corning Hawks.

Early on, Corning was making Owego work on their own side of the field.

But, Indians goalie Brandon Worzel was up to the challenge.

Worzel made save after save to try and keep Owego in this one.

But, you play with fire long enough and eventually you’re going to get burned, and the Hawks got to be red hot.

Nate Perry looking for some help and he finds Ben Wilcox, and he takes care of business.

Opening goal of the game makes it 1-0 Corning.

Max Freeman charging down field.

Blows past the defense and whips one past Worzel.

Hawks now out in front 2-0.

Unfortunately for Owego, the flood gates opened up quickly as Corning continued to score at will.

Owego did eventually find twine a few times, but Corning takes this one handedly, 20-4.