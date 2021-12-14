ENDWELL, NY – At Maine-Endwell as the Spartans welcomed in the Corning Hawks.

Opening frame. M-E’s Jack Hopko able to move it along to Michael Mancini.

The take. First shot won’t go, but great effort and gets the follow up to fall.

Beautiful pick-and-roll by Adam DeSantis.

Gets to the rim, finishes, and one.

Getting a little chippy too.

Very physical game, and it seemed to play into Corning’s hand.

Spartans trailing and trying to keep pace.

James Fellows, pull-up floater goes.

But, down the other way.

Aidan Chamberlin kicks it out to Jackson Casey, and sinks the three pointer.

Then, Chamberlain comes up with the steal and takes it coast-to-coast.

The Hawks would hold a seven point lead after one.

Fast forwarding, and in the end, Corning goes on to take this one by ten, 59-49.