Corning Hawks scream by U-E Tigers for 3-0 win

ENDICOTT, NY – Beautiful sky at Ty Cobb Stadium as Union-Endicott welcomed in Corning.

2nd half, 1-0 Corning. Break away for Grace Robertson.

But, an outstanding diving save by Chloe Brown.

Gets back up, and corrales the ball. And she wasn’t done yet.

Another break away for Corning.

Different shooter, same result. Brown stonewalls Lauren Gerow. Won’t be the last time we see these saves.

U-E trying to tie this one up.

Great move by Natalie Decker, and her shot does not miss by much, and she knows it.

The Hawks looking for some breathing room and they find it thanks to Molly Moylan, who just chips it past a lunging Brown. That makes it 2-0 Corning.

And then, for some added cushion, Gillian Mason capitalizes on the turnover and cashes in for Corning’s 3rd goal.

Tigers battled to the end.

But, Taylor Hurd stood tall in goal as Corning goes on to pick up the shut out road win, 3-0.