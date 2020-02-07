Corning Hawks down U-E Tigers 59-53

ENDICOTT, NY – The Union-Endicott Tigers taking on the Corning Hawks.

LJ Shabazz on the drive for U-E.

Draws the foul, and one!

Great control by Shabazz to pick up the bucket.

Layla McKeiver flying down the court, and she’s going to take this one coast-to-coast for the basket.

Then, Shabazz up to Dezia Becker.

She bounces around, pops it from up top, and that’s some lights out shooting.

Becker buries the three.

The Tigers looked like they were starting to find their groove offensively.

They trailed by 10 at the half before chipping away.

But, in the end, the Hawks were able to hold off U-E as Corning wins, 59-53.