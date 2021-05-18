Corning downs Vestal in boys lacrosse 10-2

VESTAL, NY – Two of the better teams and domes in the area.

Vestal and Corning.

1-0 Hawks here when Ethan Hart creates some shooting space and gets the back of the goal. 2-0 Corning now.

Then, burst of speed from Max Freeman.

Lobs it over to Kelly Dupree and Dupree finishes the play off with the goal. 3-0 Hawks.

Dupree with an outstanding play to drop down and corral the pass and then rocket one under the crossbar for the goal. 4-0 Corning.

Hawks looking for more.

Shot by Hart is stopped by Carter Ruhm.

Can’t catch it cleanly though, battle for the ball ensues, and heads up play by Hart to follow his shot as he scoops and scores.

It was not Vestal’s night.

They were shut out in the 1st half and the Hawks would soar on to a 10-2 road win.