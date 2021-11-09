Cornell plays spoiler in Binghamton’s season opener, defeat Bearcats 76-69

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton men opened their season in front of a big crowd as they hosted Cornell.

These two opened the 2019-20 season in Ithaca, with the Big Red winning 84-64.

The story in this one was the new faces contributing for BU.

They might really have something with their transfers.

John McGriff, the sophomore from St. John’s, put on a show.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb Junior transfer Jacob Falko also found his groove early and often.

He finished with 13.

The returners also showed up.

And that was the play of the night.

Tyler Bertram with the half court alley-oop to Kellen Amos.

McGriff led BU scorers with 16. But, it was Cornell as a whole that got the job done.

The Big Red pick up the road win, 76-69.

Binghamton will hit the road for their next three games, starting Sunday when they take on Sacred Heart at 2 PM.