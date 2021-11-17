Cornell Big Red hands Binghamton Bearcats first loss of the season with 67-57 victory

VESTAL, NY – The Bearcats at the Events Center for the 3rd of 5-straight home games to open the season as they hosted Cornell.

Early on, Cassidy Roberts to Denai Bowman, and then to Genevieve Coleman.

She knocks down the little jumper.

She had another solid outing with 10 points.

Little later, reverse order. Bowman to Roberts who then finds Hayley Moore in the corner.

And the sharpshooter buries the three ball. Moore finished with 8 points.

Inbound pass here to Bowman, who finishes on the strong up-take.

Bowman struggled shooting in this one, going 3-for-13 for only 6 points.

Did have plenty of assists though, as here’s another one as Ella Wanzer drains the three.

Wanzer netted 8 in this one.

Clare Traeger had team-bests with 14 points and 6 rebounds.

But, that was not enough as Theresa Grace Mbanefo dropped 27 while Olivia Snyder added a double-double to propel the Big Red.

Cornell picks up the win, 67-57, and hands the Bearcats their 1st loss of the season.

BU is back in action again on Saturday when they host St. Bonaventure.

The Bearcats and the Bonnies tip off at 2 PM.