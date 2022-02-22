VESTAL, NY – Over to the Bearcats Sports Complex where the BU women’s lacrosse team took on Cornell in some less than ideal conditions.

1st quarter, Katie Castiello turns the corner and rifles one under the crossbar to get Cornell on the board first.

Bearcats looking to answer. Free position shot for Madison Murphy and she takes full advantage.

Goes far side for the goal and we’re tied at 1.

Later, BU down 2-1 until Jessie Barer finds Kenna Newman cutting in front. And Newman beats the goalie in the same spot. All knotted at 2 now.

Not even a minute later and the Bearcats strike again. Abby Carroll with the ground ball then turns on the jets and bounces one home. BU in front 3-2.

However, it didn’t last long a Maggie Pons answers for the Big Red to tie things up once again.

And Cornell wouldn’t trail again as they surged ahead in the 2nd and didn’t look back.

Cornell wins it, 18-4.

Binghamton is back at it on Saturday when they face Mount St. Mary’s down in Maryland.

That’s set to start at 1 PM.