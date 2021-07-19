Collin Morikawa wins The 2021 Open Championship with -15 score

The Claret Jug was on the line Sunday.

The final round of The Open Championship from Royal St. George’s.

Louis Oosthuizen leading heading into the day.

But, goes bunker-to-bunker here on 7.

He would go on to bogey the hole.

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa with a gorgeous chip shot that lands within inches of the cup.

He’d tap in for birdie and grab a 2-stroke lead over Oosthuzien.

On 9, Morikawa at 13 under and birdie hunting again.

He drills that lengthy putt and is on to 14-under.

And he was a man on a mission Sunday.

Staring down a challenging uphill birdie putt on 14.

Perfect pace, and dead-on accuracy as he sinks another one. Now at 15-under.

A huge crowd following him down 18 as he continues his charge towards victory.

He’d go on to par 18 after that impressive 2nd shot.

And Morikawa wins the Open Championship at 15-under.

He becomes only the 2nd player to ever win the PGA Championship and Open Championship before turning 25, joining only the GOAT, Tiger Woods.