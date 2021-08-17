College football’s 2021 AP Preseason poll released

To the world of college football as we are just under 2 weeks until the season kicks off.

On Monday, the AP Preseason poll was released, and really not a lot of surprises at the top.

The reigning national champions, Alabama, are ranked 1st heading into the season.

The Oklahoma Sooners are behind them at 2.

The Trevor Lawrence-less Clemson Tigers come in at 3.

The defending national runner-ups, Ohio State, ranked 4th to start.

Georgia comes in at number 5.

Texas A & M will start at 6.

Iowa State begins the year at 7.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are ranked 8th.

Notre Dame, a member of the College Football Playoffs last season, start at 9.

And North Carolina rounds out the top 10.

The season begins with a small slate of game on Saturday, August 28, with the majority of team’s seasons beginning a week later on September 4th.

That day will feature big matchups including #1 ‘Bama and #14 Miami as well #3 Clemson and #5 Georgia.