College football’s 2021 AP Preseason poll released

To the world of college football as we are just under 2 weeks until the season kicks off.
On Monday, the AP Preseason poll was released, and really not a lot of surprises at the top.
The reigning national champions, Alabama, are ranked 1st heading into the season.
The Oklahoma Sooners are behind them at 2.
The Trevor Lawrence-less Clemson Tigers come in at 3.
The defending national runner-ups, Ohio State, ranked 4th to start.
Georgia comes in at number 5.
Texas A & M will start at 6.
Iowa State begins the year at 7.
The Cincinnati Bearcats are ranked 8th.
Notre Dame, a member of the College Football Playoffs last season, start at 9.
And North Carolina rounds out the top 10.
The season begins with a small slate of game on Saturday, August 28, with the majority of team’s seasons beginning a week later on September 4th.
That day will feature big matchups including #1 ‘Bama and #14 Miami as well #3 Clemson and #5 Georgia.