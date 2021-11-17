College football playoff rankings show no movement among top four as bowl season approaches

A look at the latest College Football Playoff rankings as we get closer and closer to bowl season.

For another week, the top four teams remain the same. Georgia is #1, Alabama is #2, Oregon is #3, and Ohio State is #4.

Cincinnati remains on the outside looking in as the Bearcats are 5th.

Behind them is Michigan at 6.

Their in-state rivals, Michigan State, come in at 7.

Notre Dame moves up to 8th this week.

Oklahoma State also up as they’re 9th.

And Wake Forest making an appearance as the Demon Deacons are 10th.