The day begins at noon when Penn State takes on #21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

Two games at 1 PM.

First, #9 Oklahoma State takes on #5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

As an Irish fan, can’t wait to see how they come out and play after the Brian Kelly situation.

Also at 1 PM, #15 Iowa meets #22 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Little break in the action after that until 5 PM when we get the granddaddy of them all.

The Rose Bowl Game featuring #11 Utah and #6 Ohio State.

And the day wraps up at 8:45 PM when #7 Baylor battles #8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

After those, only the Texas Bowl on Monday between LSU and Kansas State remains before the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, January 10.