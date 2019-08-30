Clark’s Multi Goal Effort Leads CV Past Windsor

Now over to Chenango Valley High School for some boy’s soccer. The Warriors hosting the Windsor Black Knights.

First half, Riley Salt on the attack for Windsor. He crosses it for Hayden Greene, and Greene finds the back of the net. Black Knights go up 1-0.

Later on, CV’s Billy Clark with a free kick opportunity, and he makes the most of it. The ball finds it’s way home and the Warriors tie things at 1.

Then, another free kick for Clark and the same result. An unfortunate own goal leads to a 2-1 CV lead.

The Warriors would go on to take this one by a final of 4-1.