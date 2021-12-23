For those out there who are still looking to get their sports fix on Christmas day, you’ll have some options.

For the football fans, we have two NFL games on Saturday.

At 4:30 PM, the Cleveland Browns head to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

Then, at 8:15 PM, Kyler Murray leads the Arizona Cardinals against Indianapolis to face a stingy Colts defense.

And for those looking for some basketball, plenty of games Christmas day as usual.

Beginning at noon, the New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks.

That’s followed at 2:30 PM by the Boston Celtics at the Milwaukee Bucks.

At 5 PM, the Phoenix Suns welcome in the Golden State Warriors.

At 8 PM, the Brooklyn Nets head west to take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

And the night cap, at 10:30 PM, the Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz.