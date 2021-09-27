Chiefs’ Reid released from hospital, plans to see team soon

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches as the teams warms-up before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers the previous day.

Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, the Chiefs spent the day breaking down film and going through their normal Monday meetings with coordinators Steve Spagnuolo, Eric Bieniemy and Dave Toub in charge.

“He’s doing well,” Crews said. “You guys know him almost as well as me and he’s chomping at the bit.”

Reid coached the duration of the game Sunday, which was played in unseasonably warm temperatures that topped 90 degrees. He also addressed the team in the locker room afterward, then was examined by the Chiefs medical staff before the decision was made to send him to The University of Kansas Hospital for testing and observation.

The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.

“I’m just looking forward to him getting back in the building,” Bieniemy said.

The Chiefs did not provide any details about Reid’s illness, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his coach “seemed fine on the sideline” and that he “came in and talked to us and seemed fine” after the game.

Asked what Reid said afterward, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire replied: “Pretty much it’s not going to be over the top as far as him getting on us. We know what we did wrong. We know what we need to get corrected.”

“He came and told us — it’s not necessarily going to be all right, but it’s things that we can get fixed that can make it all right. That’s what we need to go in and handle tomorrow. That’s what it is,” Edwards-Helaire added. “Watch the film tonight, see what we can get corrected, come in tomorrow and handle our business.”

