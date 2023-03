BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Girls Lacrosse team beat Chenango Forks 8-7 in a thriller on Wednesday night.

After the Blue Devils erased a 7-4 deficit, the Warriors were able to win with a few clutch saves and a game winning goal from Emily Nickson in the final minute of play.

