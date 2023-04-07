BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Softball team took care of business at home, beating Binghamton 20-0.
The Warriors got things rolling early with 6 runs in the first inning.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Softball team took care of business at home, beating Binghamton 20-0.
The Warriors got things rolling early with 6 runs in the first inning.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now