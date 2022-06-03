This is going to be a tough show for me to get through so I’m going to save my goodbyes for the end.

Let’s begin with some softball. The New York state tournament hitting the regional round and one area team actually got the chance to play locally.

The Class B regionals pitted the Section IV champs, Chenango Valley, against the Section 3 champs, Marcellus.

Solid opening frame for Mikayla Bucci in the circle. Gets Elaine Grattan swinging.

Then, she freezes Annabella Mondello. Two strikeouts for Bucci in the top of the 1st.

Her defense helping her out as well. That one is grooved out to centerfield. But, Kate Hope tracks it and makes a nice running grab.

A little later, groundball shot into right. Colsten Beers playing shallow and rockets it to 1st in time for the out. You don’t see that a lot.

CV went down 1-0 in the 3rd, and it took awhile, but the bats eventually woke up.

The Warriors offense would come to life late as CV goes on to win, 4-1 on a walk-off 3-run homer from Maddie Trisket.

CV heads to the state semifinals next Saturday at 1:30 out on Long Island to face either Babylon or Marlboro.