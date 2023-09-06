BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Girls Soccer team took care of business against Oneonta with an 8-1 win on Wednesday.
The Warriors led 3-0 at the half before scoring 5 goals in the second half.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Girls Soccer team took care of business against Oneonta with an 8-1 win on Wednesday.
The Warriors led 3-0 at the half before scoring 5 goals in the second half.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now