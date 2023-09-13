BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Boys Soccer team defeated the defending section champs, Owego, 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Aiden Granger gave the Warrior control with 2 first-half goals.
Watch the highlights above!
