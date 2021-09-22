Chenango Valley breezes by Norwich in girl’s soccer 11-1

BINGHAMTON, NY – We head to Warrior Stadium where we got a big time show down between two great teams in Chenango Valley and Norwich.

First half, Aubrey Marroquinn on the corner kick.

Tremendous ball, Sophia Ashman gets a head on it.

But, it ends up sailing wide.

She’d get a chance at redemption later.

Later, Warriors on the attack again.

Skylar Schaefer with a laser. But, that too ends up wide.

CV getting closer. Nadia Wojcik dancing with the defenders. Good boot, but stopped by Brianne Miner.

So, I told you Ashman would get a shot to redeem herself.

She gets taken down inside the box so she’s awarded a penalty kick.

1-on-1 with Miner, and advantage Ashman. Chips it in on the right side.

That got the scoring started, and there was a lot of it. 1-0 CV.

2-0 Warriors here. Loose ball. Maddie Trisket tries to smother it.

But, comes free. And Sarah Davis is there to send it home.

Purple Tornado able to get this one back to within one.

But, that’s the closest they would get as it was all CV.

Marroquinn scoring here, that was the 2nd of the game for CV.

She and Wojcik would net 4 each as the Warriors go on to win this one, 11-1.