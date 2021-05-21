Chenango Valley boys lacrosse rolls over Whitney Point 18-4

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Whitney Point welcoming in Chenango Valley for some afternoon lacrosse action.

1st quarter, Aiden Granger finds Joseph Kozlowski, and he whips it into the back of the goal to open the scoring. 1-0 Warriors early.

Then, Dom Testani with a shot.

Save made by Kristian Nilsen.

But, he can’t secure the ball.

Cam Krisko lurking and he scoops it up.

Couple nifty moves, and sends it home. 2-0 CV.

3-0 Warriors now.

Jakob Emm down to a wide open Kozlowski and no chance there for Nilsen. 4-0 Valley.

Point trying to keep pace.

Matthew Jordan moves it to Gavin Hubbard.

He puts it off the springboard and in.

Eagles get on the scoreboard.

But, Krisko and the Warriors kept the scoring going.

He and Kozlowski each netted 4.

Chenango Valley goes on to win this one by a final of 18-4.