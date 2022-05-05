Now for some boy’s lax. Over to Windsor where the Black Knights welcomed in Chenango Valley.

1st quarter action. Thomas Sorensen moves it back to Mason McCombs, and this shot is insane. I watched it about 15 times and the amount of spin he gets on the bounce is nuts. 1-0 Windsor.

Great opportunity for Tyler Kropp and CV. With the long pole, slings it on goal but he’s denied by Garrett Bidwell.

However, the Warriors would break through. Jordan Benowski to Nate Marinaro and he tucks the bouncer right under the crossbar to make it 1 all.

Dominic Bevilacqua far side, excuse me sir. Bullies his way through the defender and goes short side for the goal. That gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead after 1.

It was a tight opening quarter, but by the end, CV would roll ahead for an 11-3 win.