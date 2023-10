BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Soccer team advanced to the STAC championship with a 2-1 overtime win over Corning.

Nolan Sirgany was phenomenal for the Blue Devils in goal, making 10 saves in the contest.

Chenango Forks advances to face Vestal in the STAC title game.

