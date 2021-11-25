Chenango Forks will try to stick a fork in East Rochester-Gananda in the Class C semifinals on Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Along with Tioga’s game on Friday, two more teams are taking the field at Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday.

Game 1 of the day kicks off at noon.

That would be the Class C semifinal match-up between #2 Chenango Forks and #3 East Rochester-Gananda.

The Blue Devils are coming off a 41-28 win over Skaneateles last Saturday in the regionals.

Dubbs Haqq had himself a ball game, rushing for five touchdowns.

After surrendering 40 in their opening week loss to Maine-Endwell, the 28 points were the most this Forks defense had allowed this season.

However, that’s still a big accomplishment considering that Lakers team came in averaging 42 points per game.

Still, Forks head coach Dave Hogan sees plenty to get better at ahead of Saturday.

“You know, we’ve got to secure some tackles. We certainly had some missed blocks. There’s always stuff. No matter how well we play, we always find things to work on. There’s certainly some thing to work on for sure,” Hogan says.

While Forks held their own against Skaneateles, Section V’s ER-G squeaked by Medina, 26-24, in their regional game.

The Blue Devils and Bombers get underway this Saturday at noon at C-NS.

Forks looking for a return to the dome for the seventh time in the last nine years.