Chenango Forks versus Windsor, girl’s soccer

WINDSOR, N.Y. – The defending Class B state champs, #12 Chenango Forks, on the road to face Windsor.

First half, Aubrey Bough finds sister Emma.

And Emma with a strong shot that finds it’s way home.

Forks out to a 1-0 lead early on.

Later on, Gia Pittarelli crosses it in front, and it finds it’s way onto the foot of Emma again.

She nets her second of the game and it’s 2-0 Blue Devils.

Emma not done yet.

Gabby Markham connects with Emma and she’s in all alone, and that’s the hat trick.

Three goals for Emma and it’s 3-0 Forks.

But, Windsor putting up a fight.

Riley Miner splits a pair of Blue Devils to break free, and a great strike far side for the goal.

The Black Knights are on the board, it’s 3-1.

However, Forks would find an answer of their own.

Emma to Aubrey and the Bough connection was working Wednesday.

Aubrey banks it off one post and inside the other.

4-1 Forks.

That would be the last score known as no final was reported.