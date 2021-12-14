BINGHAMTON, NY – There are countless high school student-athletes out there who’s dream is to play their sport at the collegiate level.

And among those, are a large group whose dream is to play Division I, something that only happens to about less than two-percent.

However, on Monday, a local student-athlete was able to celebrate a dream of hers that came true.

Over at Chenango Forks High School, senior Tierra Reh signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her lacrosse and academic careers at the University at Albany.

Reh, who’s been playing with the Blue Devils varsity team since she was a freshman, has been a force for that program.

Despite missing her sophomore year due to the pandemic, Reh has still managed to tally 95 goals and 107 total points in her short career.

She has also been recognized as a member of the New York state Regional Central team last season, is a two-time team captain, and helped Forks win the 2019 Class D Section IV championship.

Not to mention she’s also been a two-time captain and a state champion on the Blue Devils soccer team as well.

Once her commitment became official, Tierra reflected on the time she’s put in to make her Division I aspirations come to life.

“It means the world to me. I’ve worked my whole career off to come to this. I’ve played travel all year, like all year long for a few years now. This is just what I’ve worked towards. So, it’s amazing that it’s finally coming true to me,” she said.

Reh will be joining a UAlbany team that is coming off a trip to the America East Conference Championship Game, coming up just shy of an NCAA Tournament appearance.

However, that’s something Reh will try to help the team accomplish once she arrives on campus.

Reh will also be joining a fellow Section IV alum at UAlbany as she’ll play with Union-Endicott graduate Cailey Haynes.

There are a lot of factors that go into choosing the right school, and here’s what drove Tierra’s decision to become a Great Dane.

“Not only the teammates, but the coaching staff is amazing. They’re so understanding. They just, like, took me in and I already feel like family. The players are amazing. They do everything together. They were so welcoming. It’s just amazing.”

Of course, academics are a major part of achieving something like this.

Reh is a member of the National Honor Society, ranked twenty-fifth in her class, and has a weighted GPA of

over 95.

That will help get you into your dream school.

Once on campus, Reh is planning on studying Business.

Congratulations to Tierra and her family on this outstanding accomplishment.