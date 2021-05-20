Chenango Forks standout athlete Lucas Scott signs football NLI to West Point

BINGHAMTON, NY – For decades, long before I got to the area, Chenango Forks has been one of the premiere high school football programs in the section and state.

Over the last few years, they’ve had one of the most dominant players I’ve ever seen play at that level, and on Thursday, he made his college choice official.

Lucas Scott has been a highly sought-after recruit for years, and after signing his National Letter of Intent, he is now officially heading to the United States Military Academy to play football for the Army Black Knights.

Scott has a lengthy list of accomplishments during his time at Forks, which include setting multiple school records, winning a state championship in 2019, and being named the state Class B Player of the Year, along with being a highly-decorated wrestler as well as a solid lacrosse player.

Having received multiple D1 offers from schools like Air Force, Yale, and UMass, it was the first school that offered him a scholarship in Army that sold him for a multitude of reasons.

“I just think the way it carves my future out, you know what I mean. Just the options that I’ll have after football, you know what I mean. It’s not always about athletics. My parents have always pushed school and everything. I feel like having West Point on your resume will be better than any option that I did have. So, that was a really big decision,” he said.

Scott will have a chance to face some big name programs this coming season, as Army will be playing at Wisconsin, home against Wake Forest, and will play 2 teams that recruited him in Air Force and UMass.

However, there’s one that always stands out above the rest when you’re talking Army football, and it’s one of the main reasons Scott is excited to play there.

“I mean, just all of it. The coaching staff there is amazing. It’s a rich history of football. Really excited to play in the Army-Navy game. That’ll be really fun. I’ve been watching that since I was a little kid. So, I’m really excited for that too,” he added.

With attending school at West Point comes a five year commitment to serving in the Army upon graduating.

Scott said at this point, he is unsure what route he will pursuit for his service time.

But, he still has plenty of time for that to work itself out.

Congratulations to Lucas and his family on this outstanding accomplishment.