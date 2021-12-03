Chenango Forks shuts out Schuylerville 21-0 to win the Section IV Class C State Championship

SYRACUSE, NY – This one was billed as the game of the weekend and it lived up to the hype.

#2 Chenango Forks versus #1 Schuylerville.

2nd quarter. Forks at the horses 21.

Zander Arnold on the carry. Looks like he’s going to be stopped up the middle.

But bounces outside and Grady Starks knows he’s gone.

Touchdown Blue Devils. They go up 7-0.

Later on, Stark looking to move the ball down field.

But, he’s picked off by Otto Bolduc.

He’s going to set Schuylerville up with solid field position. But could they capitalize?

Owen Sherman calls his own number and takes it into the end zone from twenty yards out.

Horses touchdown. But wait, flag on the play.

Called back due to a face mask.

Later in the drive, Dubbs Haqq coming up with a huge sack and the Horses have to punt.

And just to be sure they had it in the bag, Haqq is going to take this carry to the house, the 1st of 2 for him.

For the second straight season and seventh time in program history, the Chenango Forks Blue Devils are state champions.

Forks wins this one, 21-0.

There’s still one more Section IV team in action at the dome this weekend, and that comes tomorrow.

Maine-Endwell squares off with Pleasantville for the Class B championship.

And no pressure M-E, but neither Section IV team has allowed a point so far.

Kick off for that one is at noon.