ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Lacrosse team lost to Ogdensburg Free Academy in the New York State Class D subregional 13-12.

Chenango Forks led 12-9 late in the fourth, but Ogdensburg rallied, tying the game with 42 seconds remaining.

OFA then won the contest with a goal with just 2 seconds left on the clock.

