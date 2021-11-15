Chenango Forks’ Pipher Reid signs National Letter of Intent to Syracuse University

BINGHAMTON, NY – Heading over to Chenango Forks High School where the weather wasn’t enough to stop a large turnout for a senior runner’s NLI signing.

Pipher Reid, the most accomplished runner in Chenango Forks history, signed her National Letter of Intent to run cross country at Syracuse University.

Reid, with a lengthy achievement list in both cross country and track including multiple section titles and schools records, is coming off a career-best 2nd place finish at the state cross country meet this past weekend.

And along with her success in running, she has also won a section championship in swimming as well.

Academically, Reid is a member of the National Honor Society, and has gotten a head start on her college academics as she’ll have completed nine college-level courses before she even graduates high school.

Heading to a university that values academics as much as athletics, Reid is thrilled to be able to excel at both at the next level.

“For one, their academics are top-notch, premiere. And then, I mean, right when I took my official with the team, it just felt like home. The coaches are awesome, and the team was very welcoming. It feels awesome to be a part of a university that has top-notch academics, and to be able to do what I love along with that,” she says.

Once she makes the hour-and-a-half trip north this fall, Reid is planning on studying Health Humanities, with her sights set on becoming a Pediatric P.A. once she graduates.

Congratulations to Pipher and her family on her tremendous accomplishment, and good luck at ‘Cuse.