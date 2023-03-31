WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Lacrosse team opened up their season with an 11-6 win over Windsor.
Alex Maurer got the Blue Devils rolling with a couple of first quarter goals.
Watch the highlights above!
