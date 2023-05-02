BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Girls Lacrosse team earned a win at home on Tuesday night, winning 18-4 over Seton Catholic.
The Blue Devils had 8 different players record a goal in the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
