WINDSOR, NY – To some high school boys basketball. First up, the Windsor Black Knights hosting the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

Opening frame, Grady Stark works down the lane and goes high off the glass for two.

Later, sweet take to the rim by Maddox Thornton. Made that look very easy aside from crashing into the wall.

Windsor end. Alex Balachick kicks it out to Jimmy Lindsely.Lindsley pulls up and knocks down the mid-range jumper.

Then, Andrew Buckler finds Ryan Kristof beyond the arc, and he drains it.

But, the Blue Devils trying to push away and plays like that from Dubbs Haqq helped.

Haqq trying for another basket here. Won’t fall, but Lucas Sickles is there to clean up and draw the foul.

Forks comes out on top in this one by a final of 46-35.